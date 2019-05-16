A taste of summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mostly clear morning will give way to partly cloudy skies with above normal temperatures. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Wildfire risk will slowly increase due to extended dry periods.

Thursday: Warm and dry under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Morning lows in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, low to mid 80s along the beaches. SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot ad mainly dry conditions continue into next week.

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 4.6 Moderate

Hourly Forecast:

7 am 59

9 am 73

10 am 77

Noon 83

3 pm 87

5 pm 86

8 pm 79

10 pm 74

11 pm 73

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm​

