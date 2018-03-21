Another breezy day for Jacksonville as chilly winds push our temps down tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Strong gusty wind under sunny skies. Sustained wind from the WNW 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph will prompt a Wind Advisory through sunset tonight.

Strong wind will blow through the forecast circle through sunset tonight. A Wind Advisory will begin this morning and continue through 8 pm. A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained wind greater than 25 mph are expected for at least an hour. Gusts of 35 to 57 mph at any time. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Today: Sunny and windy. Wind WNW 20-30 mph, gust to 40 plus. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide.

Thursday: You may be reaching for a jacket as temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs in the 60s once again. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Hourly forecast:

Low 49

9 am 54

Noon 64

High 67

6 pm 63

8 pm 61

10 pm 56

Sunrise: 7:29 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm​

