Another challenging Friday Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today starts off comfortably cool in the low 60s and warms quickly under mostly hazy sunny skies. Expect considerably warm temperatures during the afternoon hours, climbing into the upper 80s, near 90° once again. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph. You will notice building clouds as we head into the evening hours, expect mostly cloudy skies and milder overnight temperatures as a result overnight Thursday night into Friday morning.

Weather Authority Alert Day Friday? We will announce Thursday around 12 noon.

Today will be the day sixth in a row of mighty fine weather.

Friday we may see a round of showers and thunderstorms to push through during the sunrise hours (4 a.m. - 10 a.m.) We need the rain, we have been rather dry lately. Our westernmost counties have the highest chance to see a severe thunderstorm. The showers should be completely out of our area and out over the Atlantic by the early afternoon hours. That means any evening plans Friday should be dry and comfortably warm. The clouds and showers will curtail our heating potential for the day, limiting our daytime high temperatures to the mid to low 80s.

Friday night the skies clear out and our temperatures turns cooler, sinking down into the mid 60s.

Saturday expect sunny skies and mild temperatures, only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect northeast to easterly winds around 10 mph.

Sunday will be beautiful and a little warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

Monday we will start out in the mid 60s and warm up into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday is a chellenging forecast, but not this weekend. Looking beautiful!

