Another chilly start for Jacksonville as we see a jump in our afternoon temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday will be beautiful as well, with a chilly start. Any patchy fog dissipates quickly as our temperatures warm nicely into the upper 70s. Expect a mild and sunny afternoon, with winds building out of the Southeast between 7-12 mph.

This afternoon will be sunny and mild

Friday starts out cool in the upper 50s with the possibility of patchy fog. Expect a lovely warm up Friday afternoon up to around 80°. Skies will be partly cloudy for the afternoon hours. Friday evening should be picture perfect as temperatures cool down through the 70s and into the 60s overnight.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend. We will start out in the low 60s with clear sunny skies, expect a fast warm up into the mid 80s for the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and Southeasterly winds between 7-12 mph. There is only an 20% chances for an isolated afternoon shower.

Sunday starts off great, in the cool 60s. Expect sunshine in the morning, warming us up into the 70s. We will see building clouds during the mid day and afternoon hours. A cold front will push through our area, bringing 70% chances for showers and storms. Currently, the models disagree on the timing of that cold front. Here are the two scenarios- the faster model brngs the showers and thunderstorms through our area during the afternoon hours- the daytime heating combined with the instability of the frontal line could put us at a slight risk for isolated severe storms. The slower model brings the line of showers and thunderstorms through our are during the evening hours, the lack of heating during that time of the day would dial down the intensity of the storms.

Sunday will be stormy across Florida and Georgia.

Next 10-days for Jacksonville

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - Chilly 51°

8 a.m. - Chilly 53°

10 a.m. - Sunny 66°

12 Noon - Sunny 71°





Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 7:51 pm​

