Another dry afternoon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overnight will be very pleasant and for some, morning temperatures in the inland areas may again drop into the 60s. Not so for Jacksonville to the beaches, where morning temperatures Wednesday morning will remain well in the 70s.

Another couple of nice days to go, and then the rains return. This due in part to Tropical System 95L, currently near Puerto Rico.

So, Wednesday/Thursday will see slowly increasing chances of inland thundershowers.

It is this weekend when the rains return in ernest,.

One more dry afternoon for Jacksonville, before the rains this weekend.

FWIW, these were my comments on the tropics that I pushed to the WJXT Hurricane App. I strongly suggest that you download the app.

From the WJXT hurricane App.

95L is near Puerto Rico and is likely to just hang in there as it approaches the Florida coastline in about 3 days. Greatest impact will likely be in South and Central Florida. The greatest impact will be from gusty coastal winds and some heavy rainfall amounts.

It's still too early to determine what, if any impact this system will have on Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, in the far Eastern Atlantic, 96L, the other system has seen its probabilities from the National Hurricane Center increase to about 40% chance of becoming a tropical system in about 5 days (Sunday.)

Stay alert, as hurricane season is about to take it up a notch.

Rains return this weekend.

