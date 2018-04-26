Another spectacular day heading to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here we go again! After a stormy Monday, our stretch of super nice weather rolls into the weekend.

There are a few little hic-cups that will head our way, including overnight tonight. A small, yet potent storm system will be passing through North Georgia. As it passes by, it will push up moisture levels in the atmosphere such that a few thundershowers will be possible this evening.

Not in Jacksonville, but from Valdosta to Waycross, Georgia.

Another spectacular day in Jacksonville but not so just north of us in Georgia.

If we see any rainfall in Jacksonville, it will come through as a few sunrise showers on Friday morning, but these will be widely scattered and light. We will have an update on this possibility later...

Friday starts off mild with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s with west winds around 10 mph.

The weekend forecast looks unparalleled. We start out mild, around 60° on Saturday morning. Expect sunny skies and a warm afternoon topping out at 81°. The beautiful, spring weather continues into Sunday- starting in the low 60s and warming into the low 80s under sunny skies.

Another weak front pushes in late Sunday, its impact will be mainly a shift in our winds and cooler temperatures to kick-off next week.

10-day forecast

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - Beautiful 59°

9 a.m. - Sunny 68°

11 a.m. - Sunny 77°

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

