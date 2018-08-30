Another tropical day with morning coastal showers that become storms well inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another overnight and early morning where (due to the super warm Atlantic Coastal waters near 85°), we are again dealing with localized downpours. These coastal showers/downpours will spread slowly inland through the mid morning hours and then over the downtown and up and down I-95 by lunch.

From there they will expand and intensify as they continue to spread westward (away from Jacksonville.) A number of locations up and down I-75 from Gainesville to Valdosta could (for the fourth afternoon in a row) see heavy, possibly severe thunderstorms into the evening hours.

We should see a slow breakdown in the rainy pattern and as we reach the end of the work week and enter the Labor Day weekend rain chances will dwindle. Although the threat of rain/storms never totally leaves the forecast, we will see the coverage and intensity settle down. This will allow for daytime highs to "pop" back into the 90s starting today (Thursday).

Saturday will likely be the driest day of the Labor Day weekend. Sunday and Monday will have above normal chances of storms and these will impact outdoor plans from the beaches to the Lynyrd Skynryd farewell tour concert. The concert starts at 3pm and depending on the weather, Skynyrd should be on stage after 9pm. Keep in mind, if there is a storm or lightning, that could delay their stage appearance.

The tropics are short term quiet, but as soon as this weekend we could see TWO new systems to develop. Stay alert! This is the time of year where tropical development can be very robust.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 30% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 35% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 35% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 40% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 7:55 p.m

