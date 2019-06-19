Another umbrella day before the heat settles across the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The June weather pattern is heavily dependent on tropical moisture. Without it, the blazing summer sunshine can really turn up the temperature. Remember, Friday is the Summer Solstice when the sun's rays will be as direct onto the ground as they weill get all year. Let me translate that, the sun's rays will be blazing hot.

We will see these hotter conditions this weekend.

Yet, today, Wednesday, will be a "Wet-sday".

Yes, the rains/storms will be around throughout the entire day.

Starting in the morning, we will see some pre-sunrise showers. Then we will get a break or a pause. The atmosphere will recharge and another round of storms will develop around the lunch hour, this will be followed by a few late afternoon showers/storms.

Early and often showers and storms

Wednesday's high will be around 90°. There will be southwesterly winds, that will become gusty in the afternoon, some non-storm winds will approach 20 mph.

Those westerly winds will be what brings us some hot temperatures and drier conditions this weekend.

That drier air rolls in on Thursday as we will have fewer storms and hotter afternoon highs, expect a high around 93° and this will seem not-so-bad by the time we get to the weekend.

By Saturday, the afternoon feel-like temperatures will be between 104-108°F.

Next 10-Days, here comes the heat (and humidity.)

