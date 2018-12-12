FREEZE WARNING: Anticipate some frosty car windshields in morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jack Frost will pay a visit to NEFL and SEGA Wednesday morning, and this may create a winter wonderland for some front and backyards during sunrise Wednesday morning.

Yet, if you have citrus trees that may be blooming, you must protect them. Frost does much more damage to blossoms than a freeze. Why? The crystals that are created with frost actually penetrate into the plant cells and destroys them from the inside out.

So, if you have a citrus tree that you depend on, or just happen to like, check to see if they are blooming. If so, cover them with a sheet or light blanket.

Otherwise, lots of people will have to warm-up their cars and let the frost melt before heading out onto the roads Wednesday morning. That could slow you down a little, especially if you have a heavy frost, as I suspect for some of you just west of Jacksonville.

Oh and by the way, if you see a cool frosty picture, don't forget to pin it on StormPins.

Frosty/Freezing start to Wednesday morning.

Once we get past the cold/frosty start, Wednesday will be beautiful and milder with daytime temperatures climbing back into the 60s. Sunny skies, light NE winds and highs in the 60s, classic December weather.

Thursday will again start off with a few patches of frost, mainly well inland, and then it's off to the races as temperatures will quickly rebound into the 60s. They would or could go higher, but clouds start to drift in later in the day and with it a threat of showers, especially along the beaches. Winds turn more easterly and southeasterly.

These winds will be priming the conditions for Friday, a potential super soaker.

Heavy Rainfall Friday

Friday into early Saturday will be where we could see our wettest two days over the next 10 days.

Rains will push across the Gulf Coast and these will be slightly different from last Sunday's rains when we had up to 2" of rain in the morning. Friday's rains will start off drizzly and light then become more intermittent and then more like old fashion downpours, with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures may also make a brief appearance into the 70s between the heavy downpours.

Weekend outlook still looka only "OK" with a few showers early Saturday morning followed by sunnier, yet cool conditions for the Redskins/Jags game on Sunday.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.