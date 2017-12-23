Saturday highs will reach upper-70s with partly cloudy skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect decreasing clouds through early afternoon as warm south to southwest winds lead to above normal temperatures across much of the area with highs from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The relatively warm air will stick around overnight as a cold front approaching the area going into Sunday, so expect overnight lows to stay in the upper 50s and low 60s in some locations. The southwesterly flow will usher in some cloud cover and fog through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, therefore, another dense fog advisory may go into affect overnight.

A thin line of showers will move through Southeastern Georgia as early as 4 a.m., meanwhile showers will not move into Northeastern Florida until the early afternoon hours. Expect isolated and fragmented showers south of the state line, while most of the organized activity will push through Georgia first. The rain could stick around our southernmost counties until 9 p.m. Rainfall amounts with this front will be less than one quarter inch over southeast Georgia and less than one tenth of an inch for locations south of I-10.

Sunday highs across Southeastern Georgia will likely peak out in the 60s due to the early morning arrival of the cold, however, highs are expected to reach the upper 70s again in Northeastern Florida as the front will not move completely out the area until Sunday evening.

Northwesterly winds will remain around 10 mph from Christmas Eve through the overnight hours, driving a cooler and much drier air into the region. Lows by Christmas morning will fall into the low to mid 40s for most inland locations, except lower 50s portions of coastal Northeastern Florida and mid to upper 50s for North Central Florida.

Christmas Day highs will only reach the low-to-mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday highs will rebound to the low-to-mid 70s, but clouds will start to filter in ahead on an unsettled pattern that will arrive by mid-week.





