Artificial reef gets new material

Retired navigational anchor blocks stacked up for an artificial reef.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - An artificial reef is getting bigger in St. Johns county with another deployment of concrete structures to the ocean floor.

The reef builders at TISIRI have stayed busy building up a reef site offshore Mickler's Beach.

The latest addition at John C. Leone Reef Site includes concrete mooring blocks used to hold retired navigational buoy markers.

The USCG vessel Maria Bray deployed the reef blocks close together underwater to enhance the reefs vertical profile.

Divers and anglers can visit the site at: N 30°10.163, W 81°09.627.30°10.

