Atmospheric triggers leading to last year's active hurricane season could show up again

Many factors came together to cause the hyperactive 2017 hurricane season. Some may return this year.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla - The statistics on the 2017 hurricane season are staggering and while it was the 7th busiest on record, September was the most active hurricane month ever for the Atlantic Basin.

In just 26 days three Category 4 hurricanes made landfall in the United States.

Advance knowledge of the impending destruction could have mitigated deaths and saved billions of dollars in damage.

This is where long range seasonal predictions can help. Yet statistics say predicting 10 hurricanes in a row could almost never happen. This hasn't happened since the 1800s.

As we head into the upcoming 2018 season it will be important to see how many of last seasons features return this year.

So much of the seasonal long range hurricane predictions depend on another forecast- that of the future El Nino or La Nina pattern (ENSO). It's like a double double forecast just to get it right.

At the AMS Hurricane Conference in Ponte Vedra Beach, Eric Blake who makes these predictions for NOAA says the best way to miss the seasonal forecast is to get ENSO wrong.

Before the hurricane season started last year, the CFS model predicting whether the Pacific would be cold or warm completely blew what actually happened as cold water showed in the east Pacific.

This La Nina event was completely counter to most models showing a significant hurricane suppressing El Nino development.

La Nina kicked in right at the peak of hurricane season putting hostile wind shear in the Atlantic to sleep. This combined with the second warmest water temperatures on record in the Atlantic generating a gangbuster perfect set up for a flurry of five Category 5 hurricane landfalls.

Some of the factors that foreshadowed the 2017 active season are appearing again.

La Niña is present but the good news is most models predict it to fade to neutral conditions possibly through the summer 2018.

Yet as we saw last year, things can change and considerable forecast uncertainty exists due to an inherent lower model skill this time of year.

Whether the Atlantic is coming out of a slumber and into era of increased activity has been the subject of many talks at the AMS Hurricane conference.

Many factors considered in seasonal hurricane forecasting. La Nina is the biggest for active Atlantic season. Miss it and the forecast can be way off.

Dr. Blake points out many of the favorable environmental conditions last year’s were also present in 2010 and 2005.



