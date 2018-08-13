Back to school as summer time storms fire away each afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - First day of school and the summer storms are back, but not very wide spread. The "big picture" shows that we are once again dealing with above normal amounts of moisture in the atmosphere above us. This super tropical air that we have had throughout this summer will continue depsite, that children are heading back to school enforce we continue with the summertime storms. This evenings storms have been hit-n-miss and mainly in Union (Lake Butler), Baker (Macclenny) and St. Johns counties.

As of 5 pm, Nassau County and Camden County Georgia will see the bulk of the evening storms as they push off the coast around 6pm.

Thereafter? It's a challenge as new storms are possible through 8pm and these will linger through 10 pm.

Most storms fade away before 8 pm

Tuesday through Thursday, it's again the same old pattern. Sunny starts as clouds build in the heat of the day, allowing for scattered storms into the evening hours. The overall weather pattern is so stable that literally each day the early random storms will crank up around 1 pm and the greatest coverage will be around 4pm before fading after 7pm.

Tropics are still super quiet.... "shhhhh... loving it...."

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 p.m. - 89° Mostly cloudy skies, 30% chance of showers

8 p.m. - 86° Mostly cloudy skies, 25% chance of showers

10 p.m. - 83° Partly cloudy skies, 20% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 81° Partly cloudy skies, 15% chance of showers

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

Sunset 8:10 p.m

