Balmy night with rain on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A slow moving front is inching our way and this will kick off a wet start to the work week.

Tonight rain and clouds will increase over southern Georgia especially after midnight.

Showers and rain track into Jacksonville Monday morning.

We are looking at a 60% chance of rain Monday through the afternoon with the potential for heavier rain from Jacksonville northward into southern Georgia. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday NE winds pick up to 15-20 pulling in coastal 40% showers. Look for cooler and cloudy conditions without much range from morning to afternoon temps locked in the 60s.

Wednesday starts cloudy, with the possibility of an isolated shower, but we clear out during the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, starting in the mid 50s and only warming up to around 70°.

The rest of the week brings sunnier skies as high pressure builds overhead. Temps warm into the mid to upper 70s into the weeks end with a few 80s inland.

Hourly Forecast:

7 pm - 72° - Cloudy

10 p.m. 67° - 20% shower

6am 64° 40% shower

7am 67° 60% shower

10am 70° 60% shower

