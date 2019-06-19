Beautiful afternoon of rains and storms but a change is on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a beautiful afternoon of moderate thunderstorms. In their wake, cooler temperatures will be around throughout the evening. Afternoon highs did reach 90° just as the thundershowers exploded all across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. The rains, near perfect, about 1/2" over a few hours. Very good for the plants.

Hold that thought of slow, gentle rumbling rains.

Remainder of this evening, those who live south of Jacksonville will continue to see scattered showers and maybe hear a rumble of thunder or two. Those southern showers will fade by 9 pm.

Sunset alert

These fading thundershowers may lead to a decent sunset. If you have the moment (you could set an alarm on your smart phone) step outside between 8:25 and 8:40 p.m.

Get ready for a pattern shift!

Starting tomorrow (Thursday) the atmosphere dries out and heats up. Sunnier skies will take our temperatures skyward throughout the weekend. Tomorrow will start off with morning temperatures around 73° with light southwesterly winds. The afternoon will see partly cloudy skies and highs into the low 90s. The real difference? The humidity will be high and feel-like temperatures will approach 100°

But that's just the beginning of the heat streak heading our way.

Thursday will be drier with fewer afternoon thundershowers

Heat Index reaching into and above 105° this weekend.

By Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the afternoon maximum heat indices will be between 104-108°F.

Whew!

There maybe a heat advisory placed in effect for one or more of those days.

Humiture (Feel-like) temperatures around 105°

Intense "pulse" storms return this weekend.

And, we will not be totally done with the possible afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday will have mainly isolated to scattered thundershowers. By Sunday afternoon, we could see fast developing and possibly briefly severe "pulse" thunderstorms develop in the heat of the day.

More on this as we get closer to the weekend.

10-Day forecast

