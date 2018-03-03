Beautiful but potentially deadly weekend weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super "bomb cyclone" is now moving off the coast of New England, moving southeasterly (very rare) and building a giant swath of massive ocean waves that will spread (propagate) towards the East Coast of the United States. From Maine to Miami and out eastward to Puerto Rico and South America!

For, me, one the largest winter storms I have seen in the past 30 years.

There will be potentially dangerous surf and rip-currents starting late on Saturday through Wednesday.

Our weather on the other hand will be pleasant, yet cool with chilly morning's and sunny afternoons. Saturday will be sunny and cool, with afternoon highs hitting the upper 60s and low 70s. There are no chances for showers and the winds will be out of the north between 12-17 mph.

Saturday night turns chilly quickly. Expect temperatures dropping down into the low 40s under clear skies. Winds will fade a tad, down to the 7-12 mph range.

Sunday starts out even chillier, with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect clear sunny skies again with cool afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will build out of the North again, between 12-17 mph.

Next decent chance for showers? Stroms? Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 42°

6 a.m. 43°

8 a.m. 44°

10 a.m. 50°

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 6:26 p.m.

