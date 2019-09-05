Becoming partly cloudy and hot as Dorian slowly slips away

Hurricane Dorian will move northeast of the area this morning. Drier and warmer air will build in this afternoon as the offshore wind decreases through the afternoon along with cloudy cover. Above normal temperatures today and this weekend.



Thursday: Offshore wind with decreasing cloudy cover as Dorian exits southeast Georgia. Becoming partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind will start at W 15 - 20 mph with occasional gusts slowly decreasing to W 10-15 mpg with gust around 20 mph.

Friday: Becoming sunny and hot with a light offshore flow turning onshore during the afternoon. Pleasant temperatures in the 70s area wide under mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Wind W/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny and hot through the weekend with above average highs.Hourly Forecast:7 am 74 - 40%9 am 79 - 10%10 am 84 - 10%Noon 893 pm 935 pm 918 pm 8310 pm 81Sunrise: 7:05 amSunset: 7:44 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.