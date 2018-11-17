Below-average temperatures expected through first part of weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies continue through the week of Thanksgiving.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy as high temperatures hit the upper 60s and lower 70s area wide. Slight below average temperatures will be accompanied by light northeasterly breezes.

Overnight: Increasing cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 40s inland and in the lower 50s along the coast.

Sunday: Partly cloudy will remain in places as the northeasterly flow continue to advent coastal moisture inland. A few widely scattered showers along the beaches can't be ruled out, however, most inland area will stay dry as the holiday week begins.

The Week Ahead: High pressures will keep conditions dry and warm as the short workweek begins. A week cold front will cause temperatures to take a slight drip by midweek. Cloud cover associated with the front boundary will linger into Thanksgiving. Rain chances increase going into Black Friday.

