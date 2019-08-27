Best hurricane evacuation map

Floridadisaster.org has one of the best dynamic evacuation maps with options to toggle on flood zones, evacuation zones, and routes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - When a major hurricane hits be sure to evacuate since everything can get replaced or repaired.

But not everyone needs to evacuate. So how do you know when to leave?

Remember this: You run from the water and hide from the wind.

If you live on high ground in a fortified building stay put. If your flood map indicates a vulnerable location leave.

Look up your address on this hurricane evacuation map to know your flood zone.

90% of those who die during hurricanes are killed by water. This is why evacuation zones are based on the level of storm surge expected in an area.

Despite the grim facts, many people don't evacuate.

People wait to evacuate until the storm is very close. Those who leave early could wind up traveling into the path of a storm.

Others don't take warnings seriously, because they evacuated for no-show storms in the past.

Leaving is a hassle but remember, it is not necessary to travel far.

It is important to know your individual flood zone and medical situation.

Plan ahead for people that can't drive. Thirty-one of the fatalities — more than 70% in Hurricane Michael— were people 60 years of age or older.

The time it would take St. Johns county residents to evacuate is 26.5 hours if the worst case Hurricane approaches Northeast Florida. The county's stated goal is 16 hours.

St. Johns has a faster evacuation rate compared to all other coastal counties in northeast Florida.



