Best locations to see the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Find an open location and Tuesday's good weather should allow you to watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rocket launch from Jacksonville.

The three-hour launch window was scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m., but it has been pushed to 2:50 p.m. due to upper-level wind shear. Air Force weather officials say there is an 90 percent chance of favorable weather.

Thousands of spectators are expected around Titusville and tickets sold out days ago at Kennedy Space Center for views as close as 3.9 miles from the launch pad.

If you don't want to fight traffic and crowds you will be able to see the rocket locally if you look to the southeast.

Sunny skies should afford great views in open areas away from the tree line.

The beach offers the best location. The rocket will travel away from the coast and you will see it travel first from the southeast then east as it climbs higher in the sky.

Parking garages are another option in the city. Getting a boost above taller buildings will provide more time to spot the exhaust trail and rocket flair.

Stuck inside or no view of the southeast horizon? News4Jax will carry the launch, both on air and online. Enable push alerts on your app to let you know when the countdown reaches the final minutes.

Delays are always possible. You can stream live coverage on your cell phone to make sure the launch takes place. When it does, it will be only 5-10 seconds after liftoff for the rocket to be in view around Jacksonville.

