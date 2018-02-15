Big weather story will be a very foggy Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Here comes the fog, here comes the fog", yep it's worth repeating. Fog will roll in overnight tonight and it is very likely to become dense dropping visibilities to under a quarter mile (1,000 feet) and for some spots the visibility may drop to just a few hundred feet.

Keep in mind, at normal highway speeds (90 feet per second), you will have less time to react due to bad visibilities. Maybe as little as a couple, three seconds.

The fog will creep in with chillier temperatures, evening temps will remain above 60°. After midnight, temperatures will chill as the damp conditions build towards sunrise. Sunrise is about the time when most people will experience the thickest fog. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Then we turn everything around.

Sunshine should quickly evaporate the fog before 11 a.m. and lunchtime will be outstanding. Sunny skies will "pop" our temperatures into the 70s to near 80° by mid afternoon. The only exception will be along Coastal Georgia. There, the fog remains resilient all day as temperatures hold in the 60s.

Friday and Saturday we will repeat today, that's to say, morning fog then becoming partly cloudy and warm, especially along and west of I-95 where daytime temperatures will reach into the 80s both afternoons. Sweet!

Sunday is a little challenging as another weak cold front will slide into the area from the north and again push a weaker chill across the area, but especially along the coast. Beach temperatures may struggle to reach 70° along the coast. Inland Sunday will be milder near 75°.

Temperatures/Forecast

8 p.m. 60° - Cool

10 p.m. 58° - Patchy coastal fog

12 midnight 56° - Widespread fog develops

6 a.m. 56° - Dense fog

8 a.m. 58° - Dense fog

10 a.m. 60° - Dense fog fades

12 noon 70° - Sunny and warm

Sunrise:7:08 a.m.

Sunset: 6:14 p.m.

