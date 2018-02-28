Biggest swell of winter for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The biggest swell of the winter will arrive Monday March 5th and last through the week as a powerful hurricane force low develops in the eastern Atlantic Ocean this Saturday.

Unlike the summer hurricanes that trounced over Florida, this impressive extratropical storm will be larger and provide longer lasting cleaner surf for the east coast.

The key to this storm's quality surf will be 4 days of direct fetch pointed at Florida as the center moving off New England Saturday and tracks east southeast through Wednesday. Waves east of Hatteras close to the center will reach 30 feet.

From this, Florida can expect over 4 days of Northeast swell at 16 seconds to pump directly into our swell window.

Meteorologist Mark Collins is calling for the best day on Tuesday as southwesterly winds groom the 8-9 foot swells in the nearshore coastal waters of NE Florida.

Onshore winds will be a limiting factor for clean lines Sunday as surf builds. Winds back off Monday northeasterly 10-15 mph shaping up the swell. A front Tuesday could bring some showers followed by NW winds Wednesday and solid swell 5-7 feet.

GFS ensemble wave models blanket the entire Atlantic from America to Africa with a 100% chance of seas over 12 feet Monday.

