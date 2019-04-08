Blasting electronic music keeps mosquitoes away

Electronic dance music could be a protective measures against Aedes-borne diseases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - You may need less bug spray when Skrillex comes to Tampa's Sunset Music Festival, only if the loud dance beats stay cranked up.

Entomologists looking at the disease spreading Aedes aegypti blasted “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” by DJ Skrillex and discovered blood feeding activity had lowered during the electronic music.

It seems the loud tunes also “ruin the mood” since insects putt off mating compared to bugs not exposed to the electronic music.

Female mosquitoes attacked hosts quicker without the tunes and once the beats cranked up they took longer seeking victims.

The tracks deep bass and high frequencies slowed down the bugs response time.

The study by the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, shows how the right kind of music can be a protective and controlling measure against Aedes-borne diseases.

