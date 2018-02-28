Boom-a-rang weather the next few days for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Warm fronts and Wednesday's always make me smile. Wednesday will start out chilly, but then will warm up quickly as a warm front pushes north around sunrise. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as you wake up but as the sun peaks through the morning clouds, afternoon highs will "pop" into the upper 70s to near 80°. A few low 80s possible in our southernmost counties.

The heat stays into Thursday and that means another very warm afternoon, likely to be the warmest we will see for quiet some time too!

Thursday will be breezy too! Winds will be gusty, maxing out up to 35 mph.

Sometimes we will see a few afternoon showers when we get the combination of warm temperatures and breezy conditions, so there is this possibility as well.

Cold front reaches Jacksonville Thursday night and that means chillier temperatures will "boom-a-rang" back to the Jacksonville area by Friday through the weekend.

Friday, will be dry, with no significant chances for showers, but decidedly cooler temperatures settle in behind the front for a few days. Friday will be a day of transition in terms of temperatures, topping out in the low 70s with a few clouds.

The weekend will be clear, chilly, and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will only top out in the 60s. Expect sunny skies and gusty northeasterly winds.

And a major swell will build along the coast into early next week.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 57°

6 a.m. 57°

8 a.m. 60°

10 a.m. 66°

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 6:24 p.m​.

