Boomerang rains return from the south this time

Flood advisories are in effect south of Jacksonville and are swinging back northward towards Duval.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The cold front that brought us those big Wednesday rains has stalled out just south of Jacksonville. Today Jacksonville dried out and saw sunshine along with not-so-hot afternoon highs. Today's high was just shy of 90°.

But just like that the rains are heading back northward and have been impacting our southern counties. Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine have seen the rains return and now they are creeping northward through Clay and St. Johns counties. These areas are seeing afternoon downpours.

Flood advisories/warnings are in effect until around 5 pm for areas south of Jacksonville. These heavy rains will be moving into Duval County over the next few hours.

Additional trouble for Duval County? This front will boomerang back north on Friday and Saturday which means, the rains return quickly. Some models now indicate we will see rains around throughout the weekend.

Yep, we could see another 2-4" of rain across the area (biggest amounts south of Jacksonville, conversely least amounts in Georgia) with biggest chances Friday-Saturday.

Next week the atmosphere settles down and heats up as afternoon highs again reach out to the mid 90s and feel-like temperatures peak above 100°.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.