Brief weather treat with the heat retreat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Hopefully you enjoy the outdoors before the heat kicks in Friday and this weekend.

What a nice change to the weather as dry air moves in today. You will notice the drop in humidity which is a welcome change that should last through Wednesday.

Today: Sunny skies with light NW winds 6-10 mph and highs near 83°.

Tonight: Cooler and briefly partly cloudy after 10 pm before becoming clear by sunrise. Wow, temps drop into the upper 50’s!

Wednesday: Starts cool in the upper 50s with bright sunny skies and east winds 10 mph.

Thursday starts the warm up into the mid to upper 80s and slightly more humidity. Only a 10 to 20% chance for a brief shower with the afternoon sea breeze.

Extended: No rain until next month! What? It is possible the next two weeks head into a dry period without any wet weather systems resulting in a mini drought for the rest of May.

9am 70

10am 73

11am 76

12pm 78

1 pm 80

2 pm 81

3 pm 83

4 pm 82

5 pm 82

6 pm 80

7 pm 78

8 pm 73



