Building wide beaches brings polluted air

A study of beach nourishment found air pollution surpasses EPA's stringent regulations for clean air near the project site.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We love a wide beach after beach renourishment projects but making those sandy shores increases air pollution.

The noise certainly keeps people from laying down a beach towel near a dredge project but so should the polluted air near the operations.

A study from the nations Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) shows pumping sand on the beach increases levels of Nitrogen Dioxide which can lead to unhealthy levels of ozone near the surface.

The agency has determined there may be a need for developing better emission estimates for future beach nourishment projects to avoid dangerous health impacts.

Studies by the EPA have calculated that the benefits of avoided deaths and illnesses resulting from the Clean Act far outweigh the costs to society of complying with the law.

Many times those standards are broken from high concentration of NO 2 spewing from diesel engines.

The pollutants can irritate airways in the human respiratory system and aggravate asthma symptoms.

The dredge vessel is the dominant source of this gas accounting for 91% of the total Nitrogen Dioxide NO 2 emissions according to BOEM's findings, while the support vessels and on-shore construction equipment contribute a relatively small share to the total.

Stay clear of polluted air by avoiding locations where the dredge vessel comes closest to shore.

This is typically the closed off beach area near the pump-out site but locations along the immediate shoreline closest to the major project activity areas can also be harmful.

