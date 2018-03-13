Bundle up? Temperatures are dipping into the 30s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yet another major winter storm is impacting the northeast (mainly New England) and this storm is pumping cold air down into Jacksonville. Northwesterly winds were gusty on Monday as we saw winds to 40 mph. And we had dropping temperatures, even during the day! This illustrates the depth of the chill down we will see the next few days.

Early morning lows Tuesday morning will be above freezing but winds will still be gusty as you head out the door. Sunrise wind chill temperatures will be 30-35°. Once the sun rises (7:37 a.m.) we can expect the temperatures to struggle all day.

Here are the expected morning temps Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning's.

Beaches morning temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning's.

Morning temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning's.

Morning temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning's.

10-Day forecast shows a turn-a-round in our temperatures

Sunny days with highs that barely get into the 60s right on through Thursday.

Next week looks much, much warmer.

Quick Forecast:

5 a.m. - 40° Cold

7 a.m. - 38° Cold

9 a.m. - 42° Cold

11 a.m. - 47° Cold



Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

Sunset 7:34 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.