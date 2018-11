JACKDONVILLE, Fla. - What a difference a couple of days can make as we had a record hot day on Tuesday (87°) to this mornings temperatures which are flirting with freezing in Georgia this morning. Locally, most of us will start off in the low 40s. Beach temperatures will be around 45° at sunrise. These will be the coldest temperatures we will have had to deal with since March 23rd.

Patchy frost is expected this morning along I-75

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.