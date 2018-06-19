Cattail removal scheduled in Lake Ponte Vedra

Instead of burning cattails, FWC plans on spraying herbicide to reduce the plants along Lake Ponte Vedra.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Helicopters will be flying over cattails spraying herbicide to kill off the unique looking flowering spikes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will treat cattails on Lake Ponte Vedra in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area sometime in the next two weeks, weather permitting.

An EPA approved herbicide will treat 150 acres of cattails on Lake Ponte Vedra in northern St. Johns County.

There are no restrictions for fishing, swimming or irrigation in the treated areas.

Cattails benefit wetlands by stabilizing shoreline and providing habitat for wildlife.

Importantly, they continuously filter the water but the quick growing pants can crowd out other plants and eventually silt in the lake.

