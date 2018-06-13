Chainsaw tips to help after the storm

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Long after a hurricane passes dangers linger especially when using chainsaws.

Factoring safety into your hurricane preparedness kit is often overlooked but should be at the top of the list.

More deaths occur after the storm than from direct impacts of surge, flooding and winds according to a study by former NHC director Ed Rappaport.

Surprisingly, indirect deaths outnumbered direct deaths for 7 of 10 deadliest storms since 2000.

Topping the list, heart attacks are the biggest killers resulting in a third of indirect deaths.

Males are more at risk and especially older men. Male victims over 70 years of age outnumbered those under 21 by 8 times.

Looking closer at the research shows debris cleanup accounted for a quarter of the 201 fatalities reported in Florida during 2004-2005

Floridians fell off roofs, ladders and trees while trying to clean up after the storm and chainsaws resulted in a large percentage of the injuries.

Jacob Hagen at the ACE Hardware store in Green Cove Springs recommends using proper safety gear when operating chainsaws which include goggles, gloves, ear and head protection along with chaps that block chain cuts if the saw kicks back.

Hagen says to start the saw positioned on the ground or with the handle between the thighs to stabilize it when pulling the starting cord.

Avoid cutting into knots or using the top tip of the chainsaw bar when cutting which increases the kickback. This would send the bar back toward your head. Keep a solid grip with both hands on the saw at all times.

Begin by planing your cuts to reduce bar pinching. Branches or trees under load can trap the bar between pieces so be sure to account for movement by cutting wood so it breaks freely away from you.

