Chances for drier weather increase over weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rain chances will drop as the weekend continues while daytime highs will reach the low to mid 90s with winds out of the south-southwest.

Today: Prior to a few storms, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies with a high near 93°. Heat index values as high as 102°. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Expect a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting as early 3 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. Overnight partly cloudy skies are expected with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunday there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93°. Heat index values as high as 100°. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Next Week: Low rain chances continue into Monday when there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Beach & Boating Forecast: Prevailing SSW winds 10-15 kts expected, with winds backing SSE near the coast in the afternoons and early evenings with the east coast sea breeze through Tuesday. Combined seas will generally be 2 feet or less within the near shore waters and 4 feet or less within the outer waters.

Rip Currents: Moderate risk today NE FL coast. Low risk expected for SE GA today. Moderate risk potential for NE FL waters Sunday with a low risk expected for SE GA waters.



