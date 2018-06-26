Changes announced to tripletail and sheepshead regulations

Capt Don Dingman, of Hook The Future TV with Capt Joel Brandenburg and two junior anglers showing off a tripletail catch.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife announced changes to Tripletail and Sheepshead fishing beginning on July 1st. Several changes to the management of tripletail and sheepshead go into effect July 1, including:

Tripletail

The minimum size limit will increase to 18 inches total length.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including only allowing the use of hook-and-line gear and the new size limit).

Sheepshead

The recreational bag limit will be lowered to eight fish per person, per day year-round.

There will be a recreational vessel limit of 50 fish per vessel, per trip during March and April.

FWC’s recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including the new bag and vessel limits).

