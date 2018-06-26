Changes announced to tripletail and sheepshead regulations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife announced changes to Tripletail and Sheepshead fishing beginning on July 1st. Several changes to the management of tripletail and sheepshead go into effect July 1, including:
Tripletail
- The minimum size limit will increase to 18 inches total length.
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including only allowing the use of hook-and-line gear and the new size limit).
Sheepshead
- The recreational bag limit will be lowered to eight fish per person, per day year-round.
- There will be a recreational vessel limit of 50 fish per vessel, per trip during March and April.
- FWC’s recreational and commercial regulations for this species will extend into federal waters (including the new bag and vessel limits).
