Chilly start, sunny mild afternoon on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Monday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am for inland Duval, inland Nassau, inland Camden, inland Glynn, Clay, Baker, Brantley, Pierce, and Wayne counties.

Chilly temperatures kicked off this week, with widespread mid to low 40s Monday morning. Patchy fog will dissipate after sunrise for most, with lingering sea fog possible. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mild low 70s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be light, out of the north, becoming easterly by the afternoon hours.

Tonight we are prone to sea fog moving onshore and you can expect temperatures to cool down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild, warming into the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light and it will be dry. Tuesday night a dry cold front will push through our area, cooling us down for the rest of the work week.

Wednesday will be sunny and cooler, only warming into the mid 60s.

Thursday morning will be the chilliest this week, getting down into the mid 30s, with patchy inland frost possible. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s.

Friday morning is chilly as well, with temperatures getting down into the upper 30s. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds and chances for showers return to our forecast over the weekend, we will update you as the timing of the showers becomes more clear.

