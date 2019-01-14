Chilly start to the work week, sunshine won't warm us up much today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Monday!

We woke up chilly, in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Expect clearing skies and chilly temperatures today. We will see a chilly, light breeze out of the north between 7-12 mph. We will spend the afternoon meandering through the chilly upper 50s.

Tonight will be chilly and clear. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s. Tuesday night will be even chillier, with temperatures dipping down into the upper 30s.

Wednesday starts out chilly, in the upper 30s. Expect sunny skies and light winds, allowing our temperatures to finally break into the low 60s, after going 48 hours not getting that warm. Afternoon highs will be around 63°.

Thursday starts out in the chilly upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid 60s will make Thursday afternoon quite pleasant.

Friday starts out in the upper 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend will be mild, but we do see a chance for showers. The chance for rain is isolated on Saturday and scattered on Sunday.

