Chilly temperatures tonight with increasing clouds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny and cool ,with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 60s. Northeasterly winds picked today and the increase in coastal moisture will lead to building clouds tonight along the Beaches.

Tonight temperatures will sink down into the chilly zone, we should get down into the mid to upper 40s in Southeastern Georgia, the low 50s in Northeastern Florida, with slightly milder temperatures along the coastline.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers. Winds will be out of the North between 8-13mph. The chance for isolated showers builds up after noon, and will be more concentrated and likely to the North of the state line. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 60s.

Wednesday night will be cloudy and chilly, with passing isolated showers especially in Southeastern Georgia. Overnight temperatures will get down into the low 50s. Expect breezy overnight winds out of the North between 10-15mph.

Thursday will be cold and damp, with Northeasterly winds driving coastal showers onshore. Expect 60% chances for rain, but the showers will no be continuous, they will be passing waves of showers. Temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 50s under overcast skies. Winds will be out of the Northeast, between 12-17mph.

Friday starts out chilly, in the upper 40s, and a little damp from a few overnight showers. Expect partial clearing from mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain chilly, only topping out in the mid 50s.

Saturday clears out and is sunny & chilly, with morning temperatures starting in the upper 30s and warming into the low 60s for the afternoon hours.

Sunday (New Years Eve) starts out clear, but becomes partly cloudy. Temperatures will be chilly for New Years Eve, dropping through the 50s and into the 40s as we ring in the New Year. We are watching the forecasts for a chance for showers that could arrive as early as New Years Eve, or as late as mid day New Years Day- we will keep you updated as we get a more accurate depiction of what to expect.

