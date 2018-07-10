Chris blows in some sunny, hot and dry weather into Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Soon-to-be Hurricane Chris is sitting and spinning east of Charleston South Carolina. That places Jacksonville on the western (dry-side) of the tropical cyclone, the impact Chris is giving Jacksonville will be some (relatively for July) nice weather. Yes, it will be hotter than normal but, storm-free makes the next few days quite nice. As it should turn out, last month (June) was tied for the second stormiest June. Actually, I don't think anyone is surprised by that...

Tropical cyclone Chris is pushing in somewhat drier air into Jacksonville the next few days

Tuesday through Thursday each day will start off with beautiful conditions with sunny skies, followed by deep blues tropical skies. Temperatures will ramp up quickly each day with afternoons basically in the 90s. The hottest afternoons will be Wednesday and Thursday, where inland temperatures will reach into the mid-90s. Feel-like highs will be in the low 100s (100-104°.)

Check it out! No significant areas of storms expected this afternoon.

I can't rule out a brief pop-up shower or thundershower developing along the sea breeze any given afternoon but it will be almost perfectly dry most afternoon and evenings around Jacksonville. The only other exception would be those living along I-75 where storms will be possible each evening.

Chris will also produce a decent ground swell (surf) along the beaches and with normal higher tides each day will cause some additional rip current risk.

Outlook for the upcoming weekend appears to be stormy as tropical moisture returns as Chris starts to shove off into the Atlantic Ocean. The rains could even be particularly heavy and widespread. Early indications are 1-4" may fall between Saturday and Sunday.

One more note: The planet Mars is very bright in the southeastern skies, rising around 10 p.m. you won't miss it as it is very bright. Best viewing will be at area beaches.

10-Day Forecast...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 73° Mostly clear skies

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly sunny skies

10 a.m. - 85° Mostly sunny skies

12 p.m. - 90° Mostly sunny skies

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.