Chris intensifies into hurricane as it tracks northeast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chris intensified into the second hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season on Tuesday afternoon. A hurricane hunter aircraft flew through the system and found maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and a minimum central pressure of 980 mb.

The Category 1 hurricane is located 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and moving toward the northeast near 10 mph. A continued northeastward motion accompanied by a steady increase in forward speed is expected through Thursday night.

We are slightly ahead of average schedule for the second hurricane of the season, we are beating our climatological average by about six weeks.

Some additional strengthening is forecast tonight and Wednesday. Chris is forecast to begin weakening by Thursday, and become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday night or early Friday.

Less than 48 hours after the development of the 2018 Atlantic Tropical Season's second named storm, Beryl, Tropical Depression Three was upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris early Sunday morning.

Chris meandered off the coast of the Carolinas for several days, pulling some deeper, cooler ocean water up to the surface- which contributed to Chris remaining weak until the system started moving and go back over warmer water. An acceleration toward the northeast began on Tuesday.

Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states through this week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

There are no local impacts expected from Chris.