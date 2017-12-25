Christmas delivers cooler, drier air

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Christmas delivers dry, calm and much cooler weather. High pressure is building across the Southeastern U.S., but northerly winds are pushing cool air into our area. So high temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s from the I-10 corridor northward across Southeastern Georgia and lower 60s across the rest of Northeastern Florida under mostly sunny skies with filtered sunshine at times due to some passing high clouds. At times you'll also feel those chilly breezes as winds reach 10-15 mph and gust near 20 mph.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 30s across Southeastern Georgia and inland North Florida. Patchy frost is likely in the predawn hours near the Highway 301, I-75 corridors. Elsewhere lows will remain in the low to mid 40s especially near the coast.

Tomorrow temperatures return to normal or a few degrees above as high pressure moves over to the Mid-Atlantic states. We'll start out mostly clear before clouds build in later in the day. Expect increased rain chances from Wednesday through Friday while temperatures hover in the mid-to-upper 60s.

