City shelters open ahead of freezing weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Rescue Mission and Salvation Army are opening cold weather shelters Tuesday and Wednesday nights to anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

Wednesday morning will bring our first inland freeze of the winter with temperatures expected to take a dive past 40 degrees.

Those who need a safe and warm shelter can check in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn on 234 West State Street as early as 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A hot meal, clean clothes and access to showers will be provided.

“We will not turn anyone away," said Jaime Davis, manager of emergency services. "We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal," added Executive Director Penny Kievet.

All overnight guests can stay in the building until 10:30 a.m. the following morning or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. For more information, please call New Life Inn at 904-421-5167.

The Salvation Army opened its cold night shelter at its Center of Hope, 900 West Adams Street, to provide a hot meal, protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night. The group does this any time overnight temperatures are forecast to dip below 42 degrees.

"We feel strongly that no one in our community should be left out in the cold," Salvation Army area commander Maj. Bert Tanner said. "It is essential to our mission of meeting human needs to ensure that our homeless friends are safe and warm when the temperatures fall.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.