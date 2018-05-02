Clay County hurricane workshop prepares agencies for upcoming season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a part of a statewide hurricane exercise this week, Clay County's Division of Emergency Management has organized several exercises, training and meetings to ensure the County is prepared for the upcoming season.
As a part of the exercise, the Clay County hosted leaders from across the county Wednesday for an annual Hurricane Workshop. It will discuss basic EOC operations, lessons learned from Irma, upcoming weather predictions and then a past year’s response brief from the FEMA Region 4 operations bureau chief.
The Weather Authority meteorologists Rebecca Barry and Mark Collins will attend the workshop. Collins will make a short presentation that explains the flooding seen along the St Johns River from Hurricane Irma, as well as the upcoming hurricane season.
Other activities during the exercise include call center training and webEOC training.
Clay County uses the ALERT system to communicate any dangers with residents. You must register for this service to receive the calls or notifications. If you are a resident of Clay County, you can click here to register.
If you are a resident of Clay County and you require assistance because of special needs during times of emergency, you will be assisted if you preregister by clicking here.
If you may need to evacuate to a Clay County emergency shelter with your pet in the event of an emergency, your pet must be pre-registered. You can register your pet by clicking here.
The clay County Division of Emergency Management has compiled a guide for its residents, highlighting telephone numbers you may need during an emergency and explaining different hazards you may face and how to survive them. You can download that guide by clicking here.
Agencies invited to attend the Clay County hurricane workshop include:
Policy group Invitees
Commission Chair
County Manager
Fire Chiefs
Sheriff / Undersheriff
Police Chiefs
Town / City Managers
Town / City Mayors
Emergency Manager
Health Administrator
School Superintendent
Clerk of Court
Supervisor of Elections
Property Appraiser
Tax Collector
ESF 1 – Transportation
Clay Council on Aging
Clay County School Board Transportation
F.D.O.T.
ESF 2 – Communications
Clay County MIS
ESF 3- Public Works
Clay County Public Works
City of Green Cove Public Works
Town of Orange Park Public Works
Town of Penney Farms Public Works
City of Keystone Heights Public Works
ESF 4 / 9 – Fire/ USAR
Clay County Fire and Rescue
Orange Park Fire Department
Clay County LTRT
ESF 5- Planning
Clay County Emergency Management
ESF 6 – Mass Care
American Red Cross
Salvation Army
ESF 7 – Logistics
Clay County Fire Rescue
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
ESF 8 – Health and Medical
Clay County Health Department
Clay County Fire/ Rescue
ESF 10- HAZMAT
Clay County HAZMAT
Orange Park Fire Department HAZMAT
ESF 11- Food and Water
Clay County School Board
American Red Cross
Salvation Army
ESF 12- Utilities
Clay County Utility Authority
Clay Electric
Florida Power and Light
Jacksonville Electric Authority
Green Cove Springs Electric
ESF 13- Liaison
Camp Blanding
Florida National Guard
ESF 14- Public Information
Clay County Fire Rescue
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
Clay County Health Department
Clay County School Board
ESF 15- Volunteer and Donations
The Mercy Network
American Red Cross
ESF 16- Law Enforcement
Clay County Sheriff’s Office
Green Cove Springs PD
Orange Park PD
ESF 17- Animal Services
Clay County Animal Care and Control
ESF 18- Business and Industry
Clay Chamber of Commerce
