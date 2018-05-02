Clay County hurricane workshop prepares agencies for upcoming season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a part of a statewide hurricane exercise this week, Clay County's Division of Emergency Management has organized several exercises, training and meetings to ensure the County is prepared for the upcoming season.

As a part of the exercise, the Clay County hosted leaders from across the county Wednesday for an annual Hurricane Workshop. It will discuss basic EOC operations, lessons learned from Irma, upcoming weather predictions and then a past year’s response brief from the FEMA Region 4 operations bureau chief.

The Weather Authority meteorologists Rebecca Barry and Mark Collins will attend the workshop. Collins will make a short presentation that explains the flooding seen along the St Johns River from Hurricane Irma, as well as the upcoming hurricane season.

The Emergency Management Division of Clay County listening to Meteorologist Mark Collin's assessment of the hurricane season

Other activities during the exercise include call center training and webEOC training.

Clay County uses the ALERT system to communicate any dangers with residents. You must register for this service to receive the calls or notifications. If you are a resident of Clay County, you can click here to register.

If you are a resident of Clay County and you require assistance because of special needs during times of emergency, you will be assisted if you preregister by clicking here.

If you may need to evacuate to a Clay County emergency shelter with your pet in the event of an emergency, your pet must be pre-registered. You can register your pet by clicking here.

The clay County Division of Emergency Management has compiled a guide for its residents, highlighting telephone numbers you may need during an emergency and explaining different hazards you may face and how to survive them. You can download that guide by clicking here.

