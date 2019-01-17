Clear skies for the total lunar eclipse in Jacksonville

Clouds stay offshore over the gulf stream Sunday with clear skies over land for the total lunar eclipse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Dont worry about any clouds spoiling your view to the total lunar eclipse Sunday night over Jacksonville. While the skies stay clear the cold will sock it to ya.

A blast of fridgid Canadian air will sweep down into the greater Jacksonville area Sunday and send temperatures plumiting to 40° just after 11 pm when the eclipse begins Sunday night.

Winds behind the cold front whip the feels like temperatured down to the freezing mark.

This is a supermoon, meaning it is slightly closer to Earth than normal, and the view will be spectactular since the skies will look extra clear without any humidity or haze.

Only dimly red light from the sun will illuminate the moon since the entire Earth's shadow will block the rays during totality as Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon.

Total eclipse begins 11:41 p.m.

Totality 12:13 a.m.

Total eclipse ends 12:43 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.