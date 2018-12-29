Cloudy with passing showers today, drying out Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy weekend! We woke up in the mid to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Inconvenient showers will push through our area today, with 40% chances to see the rain. Expect warming temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight the showers will fade but the mostly cloudy skies will persist. Patchy fog will form over our area tonight and dense sea fog may form over our coastal waters. The sea fog could be persistent along our beaches through the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with only a 10% chance for a stray shower. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and we will see gradual clearing kicking off around sunset. Sea fog may develop and become rather prevalent through Monday evening.

Monday (New Year's Eve!) looks lovely. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is only a 10% chance for showers.

Tuesday (New Year's Day!) looks great as well, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is only a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Temperatures turn slightly cooler, and much more seasonal for the rest of the work week. Expect building chances for showers as well.

