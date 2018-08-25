Coastal showers, storms move inland throughout Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect off-and-on rain showers and storms throughout the weekend.

Today: Once fog and mist fade, partly to mostly cloudy skies will appear along with easterly winds. Isolated to scattered showers along with a few storms will likely develop from late morning through the early afternoon hours. The rain will move inland from east to west later in the afternoon and will likely produce numerous showers and storms. Highs temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Isolated to scattered showers and storms expected after sunset with most of the activity in the evening hours over inland areas and dissipating by midnight. After midnight a few showers or

storms are likely near the coast. Low temperatures will fall into the low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms will return once again Sunday along with the easterly wind flow giving us partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Beach & Boating Forecast: Winds and seas recently appeared to be on a slow weakening trend though still upwards of 15 kt and 5 ft seas. Winds east to northeast around 10 kt, occasionally 10-15 kt this afternoon. Seas around the 3-4 ft range generally.

Rip Currents: Moderate risk through the weekend due to onshore winds and elevated surf 1-3 ft.

