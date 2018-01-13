Cold air rushes as holiday weekend begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another round of bone-chilling air is now rushing into the region, expect unseasonably cold air through next seven days.

Saturday will provide for sunshine all day long, however, northwesterly breezes behind a cold front now to our southeast will deliver some very cold air. Highs today will reach the low-50s in Jacksonville. Overnight clear skies will remain allowing our low temperatures to approach the freezing mark in Jacksonville while points west and north of the River City will likely fall below freezing. Winds speeds will be near 10 mph.

Sunday temperatures will continue to be on the chilly side as afternoon highs struggle to reach the low-50s in Jacksonville and overnight lows will fall below freezing into the upper-20s and low-30s.

MLK Day will deliver a very slight warm up as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s under sunny skies. High pressure will move into the area as we start a new week giving us clear and dry skies, but temperatures will not warm up. Most of the week we'll only reach daytime highs in the 50s, and by mid-week a relatively dry cold front will pass through giving us a reinforcing shot of cold air. If you're waiting and hoping for a warm-up you'll have to wait until next week.

Saturday: Sunrise - 7:24 a.m. Sunset - 5:47 p.m.

