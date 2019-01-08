Cold front blows through Jacksonville tonight ushering in change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No record temperatures yet the past two days have been amazingly pleasant. Daytime highs near 75° and morning lows around 55°. Rather pleasant when you consider "average" January temperatures are highs around 64° and morning lows around 41°.

Alas, all pleasant good things must come to an end. This time, our shift to more typical (cooler) temperatures will be gentle shift downward. Starting tonight.

Layer up the next few days

Cold front will be slipping through the area while you sleep tonight,. Temperatures will chill and winds will build slightly. Northwesterly winds will become gusty during the day on Wednesday. Sunrise morning temperatures will start around 50° and only slowly creep up to a high of only 60°. Wednesday evening is when the truly chilly air arrives. Sundown temperatures will quickly drop from the 50s to the 40s and reach a morning sunrise low Thursday around 35°. There could be sunrise wind chill temperatures at or below freezing, especially west and north of Jacksonville.

Much chillier Wednesday.

Thursday, starts off cold to chilly and stays chilly all day long. Despite beautiful sunshine, highs will be only in the low 50s. Friday we will see some rebound in temperatures and by this weekend we head towards 70° plus. Along with the milder temperatures there will be showers returning to the forecast as well. The details are a little loose at this time, which is a good thing as it is clear that what ever rains/showers we see this weekend, they will not be widespread or intense.

Quick Forecast:

8 p.m. - 67° Clear skies, 0% Chance of Showers

10 p.m. - 66° Clear Skies, 0% Chance of Showers

6 a.m.- 52° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 52° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 55° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 57° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:42 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

