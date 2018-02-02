TGIF! Cold front rolls through Jacksonville this morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Winter's around Jacksonville are defined by cold fronts that slide on through, today will be one of those days. Clouds and a few sprinkles this morning will be followed by rapid clearing this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal with 50s this morning and a quick spike to 65° this afternoon. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north as the front passes and allow for a chilly night tonight.

Saturday morning will start off with some near freezing temperatures in Georgia and cold morning temperatures around Jacksonville. Basically, 35-43°. Morning sunshine will turn into coastal clouds as winds veer around to the east and southeast, bringing in some maritime air. Highs will be chilly along the coast, only in the 50s and near 60° downtown.

Sunday appears better than first thought as the heaviest of the expected showers/rains, and we are expecting them, will be mainly north of Jacksonville. Call it a partly cloudy and mild day with highs around 70° and showers in the afternoon and evening.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 54°

9 a.m. 59°

11 a.m. 61°

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 6:03 p.m.

