Coldest afternoon since January as skies clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday's high was 83° and Wednesday morning it will feel-like (wind chill) around 32°. That's a 50° temperature change in just over 12 hours!

Quite impressive.

Morning lows just touch the 30s in Jacksonville

Wind chills around freezing Wednesday morning.

It will be a W-I-N-D-S-Day

The sun comes out Wednesday which will be a W-I-N-D-S-Day. Sunrise winds will be between 10-18 mph but by lunch the winds will be 15-25 mph. Sunshine will be more dominant in Georgia and west of Jacksonville.

Rays of sunshine won't help too much as afternoon highs will basically stay in the 50s. This will make Wednesday's high about 30° colder than Tuesday.

And then later Thursday... Rains return.

Potentially heavy rains return Thursday evening into Friday morning. Amounts may exceed 2" which would make Thursday night into Friday morning one of the rainiest periods we have seen in weeks.

The good news? We should clear out (stay chilly though) this weekend.

Wednesday doesn't warm up much, temperatures will climb into the mid 50s for daytime highs, making for the coolest daytime weather we have seen since January (if we top out below 56°.) Expect gusty northeasterly winds around 15 mph.

Thursday starts out chilly, in the low 50s, under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little lighter, out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will begin to rebound, warming into the upper 60s. Heavy rains are possible late Thursday night into Friday.

Friday looks like the next chance for widespread showers. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 60s.

The weekend dries out a bit, with cloudy skies on Saturday and 30% chances for rain. Sunday is the better day of the weekend, with sunnier skies and mid 60s for daytime highs.

Next 10-days is front loaded with lots of nasty weather (cold then wet then chilly).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.