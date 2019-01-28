Coldest in at least two decades in parts of the Midwest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's cold, and then there's COLD! Here in Jacksonville we could see a light freeze by midweek but the Midwest will see temperatures plummet more than 30 degrees below freezing.

Temperatures across Canada are currently more than 30° below Monday morning and it is set to break south resulting in the coldest arctic outbreak in at least two decades in parts of the Midwest.

Only a piece of the chill will reach north Florida Wednesday.

Extreme and dangerous cold will spill south Tuesday with lows in the -30s and -40s from the Northern Plains through the Great Lakes. Wind chills in these areas drop as low as the -60s Wed-Thu!

The deep south is bracing for the snow in Atlanta where a narrow band will swipe the city Tuesday.

Snow moves across Atlanta Tuesday morning with a band reaching into southern Alabama.

The blast arrives before fans flock to Atlanta this week for the Super Bowl game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Temperatures do rebound for Sunday’s game to 60°.

While Jacksonville won’t see snow, Tuesday evening will see some rain. Ice on the road should not be a problem over southern Georgia should due to puddles drying up before temperatures reach freezing overnight.

Only rain expected in southern Georgia and Florida Tuesday evening.

