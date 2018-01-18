Coldest morning in 5 years

Last year we dipped down to 26 but this morning was the coldest since 2012.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Temperatures have dropped into the mid 20s Thursday morning in a hard freeze that has reached the coast and down into south Florida.

The low at Jacksonville reached 25. The last time it was this cold was 2,202 days ago on the morning of January 3rd 2012.

Your not at fault for thinking it has been unusually cold. The first week in January began with 6 consecutive freezes with temperatures plunging to 28 degrees two nights in a row.

It has been the month of freezes. All 9 freezes this winter have been in January and tonight will be just as cold marking the 10th freeze.

In contrast, last year was much warmer with only 7 freezes; one of which happened in November.

After Saturday morning it will be the end of the freezes for January. A milder pattern kicks off February but more cold nights are possible. Just last season Jacksonville had a freeze as late as March 17th.

Tampa had temperatures in the upper 20s with the freeze pushing past Lake Okeechobee into Immokalee.

